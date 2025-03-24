Cause of fire revealed – after blaze damages Derbyshire florist shop owned by family of Gogglebox star’s wife

A beloved local florist shop damaged by fire over the weekend is operating from temporary premises.

Fire crews from Alfreton, Chesterfield , Ripley, Clay Cross, Crich and Ashfield were called to reports of fire at a building at Alfreton’s High Street on Friday night (March 21).

Flames ripped through the roof, severely damaging the three-storey premises – home to two local businesses Enchanted Rose Florist and Eternal Beauty salon.

Enchanted Rose Florist have issued a message to thank their customers and other business owners for their support after the tragic incident.

While the shop has been ruined, the business is currently operating from temporary premises offered to them by Trafford Lowe Funeral Services – with customers asked to pre-order all flowers and arrangements.

The team behind Enchanted Rose Florist issued the following statement online: “We would like to thank all the incredible people and businesses who have offered us help at this time. Thankfully no one was hurt.

“The community have been AMAZING and we have felt so much love and support its helping us get through this.

“Our business is everything to us, it was a dream of ours for so long and we are determined this will not be the end, we are here and will come back stronger from this.

Enchanted Rose Florist is a popular family business, which has been in top three florists shops across Derbyshire and Alfreton for a number of years.

“A special thank you to Barry at Trafford Lowe Funeral Services who has kindly taken us in and let us carry out our orders in his back rooms just a couple of doors down from us.

“He’s been absolutely wonderful from taking us in the middle of the night to even setting up tables for us to work from. “We have also had offers of help from the amazing local businesses including Alfreton House Tearooms, Bluebell Pub, Snooker Club, Bluebells at Alfreton Dan PT, Homelet Lettings Centre, Ian Bramley, Retro & Ink, The Bankers Tavern, Dominique Parlatt The Warriors!, & many many more!! So sorry if I’ve missed you out! We cannot thank everyone enough

“We would also like to thank the AMAZING fire crew that came from several different locations. You were all incredible.

“We are still here and taking preorders for this week and Mothers Day, so PLEASE support us and preorder!

“We will hit the ground running again tomorrow just having a day to process and grieve the loss of our premises.

“Please order online, message us or give us a call. Our phone is now being diverted to my mobile so i will get your calls! Thank you to all our wonderful and loyal customers.”

The popular family business, which has been in top three florists shops across Derbyshire and Alfreton for a number of years, is run by sister and mum of Melissa Siddiqui – who is married to Baasit Siddiqui, a star of the popular Channel 4 show Gogglebox.

Mrs Siddiqui shared the following message on her Instagram page: “No weekend photo dump this week...just a post to let everyone know that although @enchantedrose_florist my mum & sisters florist, is unsafe to enter following the recent fire in the unit above. “They are still OPEN for business on a PRE-ORDER basis only. Delivery & collection still available (from a couple doors down). “They are working from a room borrowed to them by another fantastic local business. With Mothers Day fast approaching…..shop small if you can and get your orders in. “It’s a heartbreaking situation for all….running a small business is hard anyway but to have it removed over night is just awful.

“They don’t know if/when they can enter again due to damage…could be weeks/months but the local community and fire service have been amazing at trying to help them retrieve a few bits and set them up temporarily elsewhere! Keep going guys - you’ve got this.”

Today (Monday, March 24) Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service revealed the cause behind the fire.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters from Alfreton, Chesterfield with the aerial ladder platform, Ripley, Clay Cross, Crich and Nottinghamshire's Ashfield were called to a fire at a three-storey building on High Street in Alfreton at 20:46 hours on Friday 21 March.

“Upon arrival, fire crews were met with a well-developed fire involving the roof space of the property. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet and three main jets to extinguish the fire. All persons were accounted for.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire determined the most likely cause to be accidental due to a tumble dryer.”