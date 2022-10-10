Plans from Chevin Homes to build 18 houses on grassland off Normanhurst Park in Darley Dale have caused numerous concerns relating to risk to life, flooding and impact on wildlife.

The scheme is set for approval by Derbyshire Dales District Council on Tuesday, October 11 with planning officers recommending approval.

During the course of the application consideration the scheme has been reduced from 23 homes to 18.

A number of objections jave been raised by local residents, Darley Dale Town Council and Peak Rail

Of these, four would be two-bed houses; three would be three-bed houses; seven would be three-bed bungalows; and four would be four-bed houses.

Peak Rail, which operates a four-mile section of preserved track from Matlock to Northwood, has raised significant concerns over the proposed housing development.

This is due to the location of the proposed homes close to the White Peak trail, a well-used route by cyclists and tourists, which lies on the opposite side of the railway from the potential housing site.

The planned site for the new homes

A spokesperson for the company, based at Matlock Station, wrote: “There is currently no public right of access to the White Peak Loop trail at this point. The proposal as it stands, therefore, invites misuse, vandalism and criminal trespass on operational railway land by the public as well posing risks to life and limb, potentially including Peak Rail’s, employees, volunteers and passengers.

“This situation would be totally unacceptable to Peak Rail so we would advise that the matter of future access to the trail is resolved and implemented before any development takes place.

“Peak Rail needs to be re-assured that the works on site follow safe methods of working and have also taken into consideration any potential impact on Peak Rail land and its operational railway infrastructure.

“The applicant must ensure that proposed drainage does not increase Peak Rail’s liability or cause flooding, soil slippage or boundary issues on its land.

“Peak Rail is aware that residents of new dwellings adjacent to or in close proximity to an operational railway have in the past discovered issues with noise and other disturbance upon occupation of dwellings. Mitigation measures should therefore be included in the design process.

“It should be noted that the current level of railway usage may be subject to change at any time without prior notification including increased frequency of trains, particularly in holiday seasons.”

Derbyshire County Council has said the roads within the proposed new estate would all need to be widened from 4.8 metres to five metres or they would not adopt them.

If the roads are not adopted the council would not be responsible for repairs, gritting or street lighting, with prospective residents bearing this responsibility instead, or a management company set up by the developer with regular contributions from residents.

Several members of Darley Dale Town Council have objected to the scheme, citing pollution from the railway, flooding issues, over-development and access issues.