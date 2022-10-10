Sloshed Chesterfield man tasered for “squaring up” to drinkers in town centre

Connor Cronin, 26, was heard yelling “f****** taser me” to police while resisting officers who were called to the scene outside Cheekys, St Marys Gate on September 24.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court: “He was brought over to a police vehicle and refused to calm down - he was tasered due to his behaviour.”

The court heard Cronon had previous convictions for alcohol-related offending and being drunk and disorderly, the most recent being in 2018.

Connor Cronin was tasered for "squaring up" to other pub-goers in the town centre

Cronin, who had no representation in court, told magistrates: “I think I got spiked at the end of the night.”

The defendant, of Derby Road, Birdholme, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.