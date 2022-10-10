Sloshed Chesterfield man tasered for “squaring up” to drinkers in town centre
A “clearly drunk” Chesterfield man was tasered by police after “squaring up” to other drinkers and shouting outside a town centre night spot, a court heard.
Connor Cronin, 26, was heard yelling “f****** taser me” to police while resisting officers who were called to the scene outside Cheekys, St Marys Gate on September 24.
Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court: “He was brought over to a police vehicle and refused to calm down - he was tasered due to his behaviour.”
The court heard Cronon had previous convictions for alcohol-related offending and being drunk and disorderly, the most recent being in 2018.
Cronin, who had no representation in court, told magistrates: “I think I got spiked at the end of the night.”
The defendant, of Derby Road, Birdholme, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
He was handed a £40 fine, £85 court costs and a £16 victim surcharge.