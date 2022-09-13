‘Beautiful’ stag rescued after six-hour operation to free it from electric fence at Derbyshire property

RSPCA inspector Pamela Bird attended the scene at Brackley Gate in Erewash after a concerned homeowner had contacted the charity to say he had spotted a deer in a private field at the rear of his property at around 10.30am on September 6.

Several metres of electric fencing tape had become tightly wound around the frightened animal’s antlers, with the tape still attached to a fence post.

Pamela said: “When I arrived, the stag was standing up but I couldn't get anywhere near him as he was thrashing around, rearing, bucking and throwing himself high into the air in an attempt to get free.

The stag did not sustain any injuries during its ordeal.

“It was simply too dangerous for anyone to go within about 20 metres of him, so the decision was made to sedate him so we could approach safely and begin the job of untangling the tape and releasing him.”

Pamela’s colleague, RSPCA inspector Nichola Waterworth – who is specially trained to dart animals – was called to assist, along with Christine Jamieson, a vet from Morley Veterinary Practice in Duffield.

Once he was sedated and calm, the rescue team was able to carefully and quickly remove the fencing tape. The stag was also given a check up by the vet and found to be unscathed.

He was left in situ to come round from the anaesthetic, observed at a safe distance by the rescue team.

Pamela added: “We monitored him from nearby and we were able to see him regain consciousness and get back on his feet at about 4.30pm. It was a long rescue, and he was clearly exhausted from thrashing around for so long, but it was very much a team effort, and our thanks go to Morley Veterinary Practice.

“It’s always the best part of the job to see such a beautiful animal finally free and heading back into the wild.”

The electric fencing had been put up to contain the homeowner’s two horses and it’s thought the deer may have become entangled after trying to reach apples on nearby trees.

The RSPCA is often called out to rescue animals who have got trapped or tangled in netting and fencing. The charity urges people to pack netting away when not in use, and to ensure fencing is intact and regularly checked to ensure no wildlife has become tangled.