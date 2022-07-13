Amazing footage shows deer leaping through river in Derbyshire town

Steve Watson was driving through Belper on Wednesday, July 13 when he spotted the deer in the River Derwent.
He quickly parked up and started to film the deer – which began bounding through the water.
Steve shared the video into a Belper community Facebook group, where it has already received hundreds of likes and a warm reception from fellow residents.
Fran Patrick said: “How special – right place, right time. Just lovely. Thanks for sharing.”
Juliette Stevens echoed this, and said: “Thank you so much for sharing this beautiful footage.”
There was a small dose of humour too – Neil Beeston said: “Get it in the Olympic swimming butterfly team.”