Amazing footage shows deer leaping through river in Derbyshire town

A resident has captured a remarkable video of a deer splashing through a river in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 4:35 pm

Steve Watson was driving through Belper on Wednesday, July 13 when he spotted the deer in the River Derwent.

He quickly parked up and started to film the deer – which began bounding through the water.

Steve shared the video into a Belper community Facebook group, where it has already received hundreds of likes and a warm reception from fellow residents.

Residents described the moment captured by Steve as ‘beautiful’.

Fran Patrick said: “How special – right place, right time. Just lovely. Thanks for sharing.”

Juliette Stevens echoed this, and said: “Thank you so much for sharing this beautiful footage.”

There was a small dose of humour too – Neil Beeston said: “Get it in the Olympic swimming butterfly team.”

