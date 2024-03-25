We have examined the pollution levels on some of the busiest routes in Chesterfield, and have compiled a list of some of the roads with the worst air quality.

Each of these streets has either a very high, high or significant level of three different pollutants – PM2.5, PM10 and NO2.

PM2.5 particles, which are less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, can cause asthma, respiratory inflammation and even promote cancers.

PM10 can cause wheezing, bronchitis and reduce lung development. Long term exposure to even low levels of NO2, a toxic gas, increases mortality rates and contributes to the development of asthma and other respiratory issues.

All data was taken from addresspollution.org. Some streets not included in this list may have higher levels of pollution.

Polluted streets These are some of the most polluted roads in Chesterfield.

Chatsworth Road Chatsworth Road is in the 75th national percentile out of 99 for PM2.5, PM10 and NO2 - with high levels of each pollutant reported.

Old Road Old Road is in the 74th percentile for air pollution nationally - with high levels along the route.

Foljambe Road Foljambe Road is in the 73rd percentile, with high levels of air pollution measured along the road.