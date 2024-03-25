Peak District day trips: 17 of the most beautiful towns and villages that are perfect to visit over Easter across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including Bakewell, Matlock, Castleton and Hathersage

If you’re planning a Peak District trip and are looking for some inspiration, these scenic towns and villages are among some of the region’s best places to visit.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Mar 2024, 12:55 GMT

The likes of Castleton and Hathersage will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit Derbyshire and the Peak District – but there are many more wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a hike, to shop at their independent stores, or to spend some time at their lovely country pubs?

These are some of the most picturesque towns and villages across the county.

Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Tideswell is one of the Peak District's bigger villages. It is home to the church of St John the Baptist, known as the 'Cathedral of the Peak.’

2. Tideswell

Boasting lovely limestone cottages, this village in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales is said to have origins dating back to Medieval times. The 18th century saw a period of relative prosperity for Great Longstone due to its lead mining and shoe-making industries.Today, the signs of Great Longstone’s history can be seen all around the village.

3. Great Longstone

For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century.

4. Eyam

