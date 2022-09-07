11 of Chesterfield and Derbyshire’s most polluted rivers – as dumping of raw sewage rises by 2,553%
These are the rivers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire where water companies dump the most sewage.
A recent report from Sky News showed that water companies have pumped raw sewage into Britain's seas and rivers for more than nine million hours since 2016 – a five-year increase of 2,553%.
Severn Trent and Yorkshire Water, both of which supply water to Derbyshire, are amongst the worst offenders. In 2021, The Rivers Trust reported that Severn Trent spilled sewage for 461,119 hours across its network, with Yorkshire Water managing 866,417 hours of sewage discharge.
The below locations are amongst those where the most sewage was dumped in Derbyshire, according to the latest annual data from The Rivers Trust.
All photos are illustrative, and do not show the exact location of each sewer storm overflow.