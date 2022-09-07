Drunk Chesterfield motorist demolished homeowner’s garden wall
A drunk Chesterfield motorist demolished a homeowner’s garden wall after losing control of his Vauxhall Insignia, a court heard.
Jamie Sherry, 32, said “bye bye licence, bye bye job, bye bye luck” to police after giving a second breath test in custody, putting him at more than twice over the legal limit.
Prosecutor Sian Young told Chesterfield Magistrates Court police were called out to the scene of the crash on Manor Road, Brimington, at 3.15am on August 20.
She said: “Police responded to reports that a black Vauxhall Insignia had been involved in a road traffic collision after losing control and colliding with a wall.
"The owner of the wall was in at the time of the impact and provided assistance to Mr Sherry.
“He said ‘you’ve done a good job on my wall’. The defendant was candid and admitted being under the influence of alcohol. He said ‘I’ve had quite a bit to drink’.”
Ms Young said after being breathalysed at the roadside Sherry gave a lower reading later in custody of 77 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The court heard he had two convictions for seven offences.
Sherry, who had no legal representation, told magistrates: “It happened, I’m sorry. I was in the wrong, I know I was.”
He added that he had offered to pay for the damaged wall’s repair, which was confirmed by prosecutor Ms Young.
Sherry, of Birdholme Crescent, Birdholme, admitted drink driving.
He was banned for 20 months, handed a £450 fine, £180 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.