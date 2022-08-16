Environment Agency issue's flood alert for Chesterfield tonight

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flood alert says floosing is possible for the River Rother from Chesterfield to Staveley, including the Rivers Hipper, Drone and Whitting.

The EA alert states: “River levels have risen as a result of localised thunderstorms. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible from 8pm this evening. Areas most at risk are Parkland at Saint Augustine's.

Map showing areas most at risk of flooding

“Further thunderstorms are forecast over the next 18 hours, with low confidence over exact timing and locations. We expect river levels to remain high into tomorrow (Wednesday).

“Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast.