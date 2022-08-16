News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out

Environment Agency issue's flood alert for Chesterfield tonight

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for Chesterfield tonight, warning of the risk of flooding to roads, homes and businesses.

By Phil Bramley
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 8:02 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 8:08 pm

The flood alert says floosing is possible for the River Rother from Chesterfield to Staveley, including the Rivers Hipper, Drone and Whitting.

The EA alert states: “River levels have risen as a result of localised thunderstorms. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible from 8pm this evening. Areas most at risk are Parkland at Saint Augustine's.

Read More

Read More
Exact time thunderstorms could hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire – as Met Office e...
Map showing areas most at risk of flooding

Most Popular

“Further thunderstorms are forecast over the next 18 hours, with low confidence over exact timing and locations. We expect river levels to remain high into tomorrow (Wednesday).

“Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

ChesterfieldEnvironment AgencyDrone