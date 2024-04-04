Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A suspected chemical leak from a mobile storage tank was spotted at around 10.00am yesterday (Wednesday, April 3) at an industrial estate on Amber Drive, Langley Mill.

The Environment Agency told the BBC that the chemical is believed to be used in plastic manufacturing, and that it can irritate skin if touched.

Environment Agency officers, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, Derbyshire Police, Derbyshire County Council and Severn Trent Water attended the scene - and officials confirmed that the spill has been contained.

An investigation has been launched by the Environment Agency.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency told the BBC: “We are responding to a chemical spill at Bailey Brook Industrial Estate in Derbyshire.

“The spilled substance is suspected to be a chemical used in plastic manufacturing. This is an irritant so it's important that members of the public don't touch it.

“We have confirmed the material is contained and are working with the local authority to clean up the site.

“Our investigation is continuing, and we are working with the police to identify the source of the waste.”

A fire service spokesman added: “Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to a chemical spill on an industrial estate off Amber Drive in Langley Mill at 10.20 hours yesterday.