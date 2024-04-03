Chesterfield post office reopens after refurbishment - as new postmaster extends opening hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The post office at Wardgate Way reopened on March 26 after the new Postmaster Rahil Nagra undertook a full re-fit of the shop.

This comes after the former postmaster John Duraid and his wife Dianne retired earlier this year after loyally serving the community for 34 years.

Following the refurb, customers can access post office services at two low-screened, modern serving points alongside the retail counter.

The new opening hours are significantly longer with the post office open from Monday to Saturday between 9 am and 8 pm and between 10 am and 4 pm on Sunday. This is an extra 31 hours a week.