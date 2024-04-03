Chesterfield post office reopens after refurbishment - as new postmaster extends opening hours
and live on Freeview channel 276
The post office at Wardgate Way reopened on March 26 after the new Postmaster Rahil Nagra undertook a full re-fit of the shop.
This comes after the former postmaster John Duraid and his wife Dianne retired earlier this year after loyally serving the community for 34 years.
Following the refurb, customers can access post office services at two low-screened, modern serving points alongside the retail counter.
The new opening hours are significantly longer with the post office open from Monday to Saturday between 9 am and 8 pm and between 10 am and 4 pm on Sunday. This is an extra 31 hours a week.
Post Office Network Provision Lead, Richard Clark, said: “Fully modernised Holme Hall Post Office looks great after the new Postmaster refitted the whole shop. Post Office customers can also benefit from much longer opening hours, which make it far easier for customers to visit with daily opening, later closing and no lunchtime break.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.