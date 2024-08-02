Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crash in Derbyshire this morning has forced police to close a route – with drivers being urged to avoid the area as emergency services remain at the scene.

Derbyshire Police have warned drivers that the crossroads in the centre of Longcliffe is currently closed, following a collision involving two cars.

A force spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area and use alternative routes to allow emergency services to respond to the incident.”

This story will be updated with any further developments from Derbyshire Police.