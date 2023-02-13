Emergency services called to crash that saw car catch fire on busy Chesterfield road
Police and fire crews were deployed to a crash on a major Chesterfield road – as one of the vehicles involved caught alight.
Shortly before 1.00pm on Saturday, February 11, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a crash involving two cars on the A61 Derby Road at New Tupton.
One of the cars had caught fire following the collision – with the flames spreading to a nearby hedge.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, while paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Trust assessed the occupants of the vehicle.
After the blaze was put out, the incident was left with Derbyshire Police.