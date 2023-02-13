Emergency services called to crash that saw car catch fire on busy Chesterfield road

Shortly before 1.00pm on Saturday, February 11, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a crash involving two cars on the A61 Derby Road at New Tupton.

One of the cars had caught fire following the collision – with the flames spreading to a nearby hedge.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, while paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Trust assessed the occupants of the vehicle.

The crash along the A61 involved two cars.