Emergency services called to crash that saw car catch fire on busy Chesterfield road

Police and fire crews were deployed to a crash on a major Chesterfield road – as one of the vehicles involved caught alight.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Shortly before 1.00pm on Saturday, February 11, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a crash involving two cars on the A61 Derby Road at New Tupton.

One of the cars had caught fire following the collision – with the flames spreading to a nearby hedge.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, while paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Trust assessed the occupants of the vehicle.

The crash along the A61 involved two cars.
After the blaze was put out, the incident was left with Derbyshire Police.

