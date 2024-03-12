Emergency services at incident on Chesterfield Street – with several ambulances spotted at scene

An emergency incident has taken place on Harehill Road in Chesterfield – with emergency services being called to the scene.
Residents have shared photos on social media, showing a number of ambulances in attendance.
READ THIS: Police launch appeal to locate wanted man with links to Derbyshire town – with residents urged not to approach
Others have reported seeing fire engines and hearing sirens in the area. Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have both been contacted for further information.
Harehill Road is currently closed to traffic, with a police road block preventing vehicles travelling beyond its junction with Harperhill Close