Police launch appeal to locate wanted man with links to Derbyshire town – with residents urged not to approach
Derbyshire Police have called on the public to help them trace a man who officers wish to speak with about several allegations of stalking and arson with intent.
Michael Price has no fixed abode but has links to Matlock.
Residents were urged not to approach the 58-year-old. If you have seen Price, or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 1370-110324:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.