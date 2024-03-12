Police launch appeal to locate wanted man with links to Derbyshire town – with residents urged not to approach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police have called on the public to help them trace a man who officers wish to speak with about several allegations of stalking and arson with intent.

Michael Price has no fixed abode but has links to Matlock.

Residents were urged not to approach the 58-year-old. If you have seen Price, or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 1370-110324:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101