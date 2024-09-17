WATCH THIS: Video shows scene of fire after crews from across Derbyshire descended on Chesterfield street

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 11:38 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 11:45 GMT
Footage from the scene of a blaze shows the significant response from the fire service and police – with crews from across Derbyshire being deployed to the incident in Chesterfield.

A fire has broken out at a commercial property on Newbold Road this morning – with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Derbyshire Police responding to the incident.

This video from the scene shows a significant emergency services presence along the busy Chesterfield route – with an aerial ladder platform in operation.

Crews from Chesterfield, Matlock, Staveley and Clay Cross were deployed to tackle the blaze – with residents being warned to keep their windows and doors closed.

The fire broke out at a commerical property in the town this morning.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a fire at a business in Newbold Road, Chesterfield – just after 8.00am on Tuesday, September 17.

“Officers remain at the scene assisting Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

Prime Veterinary Practice, on Newbold Road, warned clients to allow extra time when travelling to the practice.

They posted on Facebook: “Newbold Road near the Chesterfield Arms has been closed by emergency services.

“We kindly ask any clients travelling to the practice today allow extra time to get to us, if you are going to be late to your appointment please call us on 01246 236791.”

