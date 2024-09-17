Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Brimington pensioner has been living in fear for months after a massive willow branch fell just ‘an inch’ away from his car – but no one has admitted responsibility for the tree.

David May, 73, is one of the residents at Cantrell Close, fearing for their safety due to a massive willow tree hanging over their bungalows and cars.

Mr May said: “We are in danger of the tree falling down. It’s a massive willow tree and it’s already split. If this tree falls, it will hit my bungalow and I will be homeless. Or it will hit my brand new mobility car which I bought because my wife is disabled.”

"A few months ago when the wind was strong some branches broke, fell through the fence, and missed my car by an inch. I had branches on each side of it. I felt like I won the lottery that day.”

Mr May and his neighbours contacted Chesterfield Borough Council and Places for People, who lease the land where the tree is standing from the council, to try to get something done.

Mr May said: “It feels like we have been running around in circles for months. The council and the company refuse to do anything about it. They both keep refusing that the tree is their property and put responsibility on the other party. After months, the company promised to send someone to have a look at the tree, but no contractor was sent.

"Meanwhile we have branches of a massive willow hanging over our bungalows. The tree is already split in one place and it’s only a matter of time before something terrible happens.It’s dangerous.”

After being contacted by the Derbyshire Times, Chesterfield Borough Council promised to inspect the tree.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “The land the trees are on is currently leased to a company and as a result the maintenance of these trees is their responsibility. We will inspect the trees and if they pose a risk, we will write to the company to remind them of their responsibilities and advise them to undertake the required maintenance in a timely manner.”

Places for People failed to provide a comment.