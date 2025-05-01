WATCH: Dramatic drone footage shows scale of Peak District wildfire – as efforts continue to bring blaze under control
Firefighters returned to the scene of a moorland fire near Errwood Reservoir in the Goyt Valley shortly before 7.00am today (Thursday, May 1).
Dramatic drone footage, captured by the Derby Mountain Rescue Team, shows the scale of the wildfire as efforts continue to bring the blaze under control.
A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from Buxton, Glossop, Crich on-call and wholetime crews from Matlock, as well as four crews from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, are currently in attendance – assisted by two Argocats and the Command Support Unit.
“Support is also being provided by United Utilities, Derby Mountain Rescue Team and Peak District National Park rangers. Firefighters are using beaters, water backpacks and fogging units, to tackle the fire.
“The Cat and Fiddle A54 is currently open. However, the road known locally as the unnamed Derbyshire Bridge – between the Cat and Fiddle and Errwood Reservoir – is closed. Local residents are reminded to keep all windows and doors closed.”
