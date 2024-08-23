Van struck by falling branch along route near Chesterfield amid strong winds from Storm Lilian

A van was struck by a branch this morning along Cemetery Lane in Staveley – as Storm Lilian arrived in Derbyshire.
The route was blocked in both directions, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix – between Inkersall Road and the A6192 Fan Road.
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that the route has since been reopened.
