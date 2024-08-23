Van struck by falling branch along route near Chesterfield amid strong winds from Storm Lilian

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 11:27 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 13:30 BST
Storm Lilian has brought strong winds to parts of Derbyshire today – with a van being hit by a falling branch near Chesterfield.

A van was struck by a branch this morning along Cemetery Lane in Staveley – as Storm Lilian arrived in Derbyshire.

The route was blocked in both directions, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix – between Inkersall Road and the A6192 Fan Road.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that the route has since been reopened.

A van was left badly damaged after being hit by a falling branch.

A van was left badly damaged after being hit by a falling branch. Photo: UGC

