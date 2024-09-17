Three people being treated for smoke inhalation after Chesterfield blaze – as fire crews remain at scene this afternoon

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 12:56 GMT
Fire crews remain at the scene of a blaze in Chesterfield – with three people currently receiving treatment after suffering smoke inhalation.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) and Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a fire at a commercial property on Newbold Road in Chesterfield this morning.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters remain on scene dampening down following the fire. Three people have been treated for smoke inhalation.

“Crews from Staveley, Chesterfield with the aerial ladder platform (ALP) and Clay Cross are in attendance.”

Fire crews remain at the scene of the incident this afternoon.

When the blaze broke out, residents in the surrounding area had been urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

