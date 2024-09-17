Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fire crews remain at the scene of a blaze in Chesterfield – with three people currently receiving treatment after suffering smoke inhalation.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) and Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a fire at a commercial property on Newbold Road in Chesterfield this morning.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters remain on scene dampening down following the fire. Three people have been treated for smoke inhalation.

“Crews from Staveley, Chesterfield with the aerial ladder platform (ALP) and Clay Cross are in attendance.”

Fire crews remain at the scene of the incident this afternoon.

When the blaze broke out, residents in the surrounding area had been urged to keep their windows and doors closed.