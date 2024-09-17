Three people being treated for smoke inhalation after Chesterfield blaze – as fire crews remain at scene this afternoon
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) and Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a fire at a commercial property on Newbold Road in Chesterfield this morning.
A DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters remain on scene dampening down following the fire. Three people have been treated for smoke inhalation.
“Crews from Staveley, Chesterfield with the aerial ladder platform (ALP) and Clay Cross are in attendance.”
When the blaze broke out, residents in the surrounding area had been urged to keep their windows and doors closed.
