Road cleared and traffic returns to normal after crash along route near Chesterfield
A road near Chesterfield has been cleared after a crash this morning – with traffic returning to normal.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix reported that a collision took place at the junction between Mansfield Road and Slack Lane at Heath this morning.
The route was left partially blocked in both directions, with drivers warned to expect heavy traffic in the area.
Inrix has now confirmed that the route has reopened fully and traffic has returned to normal in the area.
