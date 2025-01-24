Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rail passengers across Derbyshire have been warned not to travel today by Northern – as Storm Éowyn hits the county.

Northern has urged passengers across Derbyshire not to travel today (Friday, January 24) – with a yellow weather warning from the Met Office in place as Storm Éowyn arrives.

A Northern spokesperson said: “Due to the severe weather many routes are closed today with no alternatives in place, and we are advising that passengers do not travel. This is not a decision taken lightly – safety for our customers and staff is always our priority.

“On routes where trains are running, we expect disruption and have reduced the number of trains running, so we advise against travelling if possible.

Northern has warned passengers not to travel today.

“If you have a ticket dated for today, you can use it over the weekend and up to Tuesday, January 28. If you are travelling today, you may travel at any time.

If you decide not to travel, a full, fee free, refund is available.

Full details, including routes and refunds, can be found here. You can also check individual trains and route disruption here.