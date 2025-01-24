Power cut leaves thousands of homes across Derbyshire without electricity this morning

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 10:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Thousands of Derbyshire homes have been hit by a power cut this morning.

National Grid has confirmed that 1,213 properties across Killamarsh have been left with electricity – following a power cut that was reported shortly before 9.30am today.

A National Grid spokesperson said: “We are aware of this power cut outage which was raised at 9:29am this morning, and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Derbyshire travellers facing travel disruption with motorway lanes closed and fallen trees on rail lines

Postcodes in the S21 and S43 areas are among those that have been impacted by the power cut. National Grid said that it hopes to restore electricity to these properties by 11.30am today.

Related topics:National GridDerbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice