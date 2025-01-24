Power cut leaves thousands of homes across Derbyshire without electricity this morning
National Grid has confirmed that 1,213 properties across Killamarsh have been left with electricity – following a power cut that was reported shortly before 9.30am today.
A National Grid spokesperson said: “We are aware of this power cut outage which was raised at 9:29am this morning, and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”
Postcodes in the S21 and S43 areas are among those that have been impacted by the power cut. National Grid said that it hopes to restore electricity to these properties by 11.30am today.
