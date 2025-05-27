Police urge public to help them trace missing Chesterfield man amid concerns for his safety

Police have called on the public to aid their efforts to locate a missing man from Chesterfield – amid growing concerns for his safety.

Derbyshire Police are concerned for the welfare of David John Whyatt, who is missing from the Chesterfield area.

A force spokesperson said: “The 65-year-old, who leads a reclusive life, has not been seen or heard from for some time, but we only received reports of concern for his safety on May 20.

“Investigations have been ongoing since then to locate David, but have so far been unsuccessful. David, who is a keen walker, is thought to be around 5ft 9ins tall. He is also of slim build and has grey hair.

Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

“This photo is from some time ago but it is hoped someone who knows David may recognise him. We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen David, or has any information on his whereabouts.”

If you can assist the efforts to trace David, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 308 of May 20:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.