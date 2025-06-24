Police reopen investigation into disappearance of Derbyshire woman back in 1990
Derbyshire Police have relaunched their investigation into the disappearance of Linda Eley, who is missing from the Swadlincote area.
A force spokesperson said: “Linda has not been seen since 1990. Investigations have been ongoing to locate Linda, but have so far been unsuccessful.
“Linda, who would be 72 now, has also been known as Linda Hunt and Linda Herbert. When she was last seen, Linda was described as being around 5ft 4ins tall and of a slim build, with shoulder length brown hair.
“The photo is from some time ago but it is hoped someone who knows Linda may recognise her. We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen Linda, or has any information on her whereabouts.”
If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*553988:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.