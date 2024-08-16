Police remain “extremely concerned” for missing Derbyshire man amid extensive search over last two weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The search for a missing Derbyshire man continues two weeks after he was reported missing – as officers remain “extremely concerned” for his safety.

Two weeks ago, Benjamin left his home in Repton and his family haven’t seen him since.

The much-loved 49-year-old’s disappearance has been the subject of a significant search over the last 15 days – after he left his home at around 10.45am on Friday, August 2.

Despite a huge trawl of CCTV in the area, officers have not been able to locate any footage of Benjamin after being seen on camera close to the junction of Mitre Drive and Burton Road at 11.00am – where he exits Mitre Drive and turns left onto Burton Road towards Tanner’s Lane.

Benjamin has not been sighted since August 2.

Officers and Mountain Rescue Team members have been conducting searches in the area to try and find Benjamin, however, these have proved unsuccessful.

Detective Inspector Lauren McDermott, said: “The response we have had from the people in Repton has been exceptional and everyone has been eager to help. It is a small village, and that community spirit has been really apparent.

“However, we have been unable to locate Benjamin and remain extremely concerned for his safety.

“Officers have been carrying out house-to-house checks of CCTV over the last two weeks but given the time of year it may be that you have been away and may have footage that can help us find Benjamin.

“Of particular interest is footage from any houses in Mitre Drive, Tanner’s Lane, and Burton Road between the junctions of Chestnut Way and High Street.

“Anyone who has not already been spoken to about their CCTV is asked to secure the footage from Friday, August 2 so it is not deleted and contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using the 999-emergency number, quoting reference number 741-020824.