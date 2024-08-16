Council considers rebuilding Derbyshire bungalow destroyed by a tragic gas explosion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Derbyshire council is set to decide whether to rebuild a new bungalow at the site of a terrible gas explosion which destroyed the original property and left an elderly man seriously injured before he died in hospital.

Pensioner Nigel Barrow, aged 78, was airlifted and taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital after the explosion at the end-of-terrace property on Ollersett Avenue, in New Mills, in Derbyshire’s High Peak, on November 14, last year, before he died three days later on Friday, November 17, 2023.

High Peak Borough Council’s development control committee is due to consider whether to ‘reinstate’ the demolished property on the same site with a reconstructed bungalow with two bedrooms and a restored back garden.

A council spokesperson stated: “The site comprises a residential plot situated on the northern side of Ollersett Avenue, in New Mills.

Firefighters and emergency services at the scene in Ollersett Avenue, in New Mills, following the gas blast

“Until recently the plot was occupied by a bungalow which was an end-of-terrace in a row of six properties.

“The bungalow has since been demolished after a gas explosion in November, 2023.”

Emergency services had originally been called to Ollersett Avenue just after 8am, on November 14, after reports of an explosion and the area was cordoned off.

Residents said they had heard a huge bang and one distant neighbour told the Derbyshire Times that her home seemed to suddenly shake before she saw four men pull an injured man from the caved-in property.

Firefighters and emergency services at the scene

Fire crews from New Mills, Glossop, Whaley Bridge and Buxton along with a command support unit attended the incident with police officers, the ambulance service and an air ambulance with staff from gas distribution network company Cadent.

Police confirmed that 78-year-old Nigel Barrow suffered life-threatening injuries during the incident and was taken to hospital where he later died.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service stated that 12 properties in the area had to be evacuated during the incident and other residents living nearby were asked to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution.

High Peak Borough Council set up a rest centre for residents at New Mills Leisure Centre and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service revealed that some were provided temporary overnight accommodation but everyone has since returned to their homes.

Nearby homes were evacuated during the incident

Firefighters worked alongside emergency partners from Derbyshire Constabulary, Derbyshire County Council, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Cadent Gas to help make the area safe, according to the fire service.

Shortly after the incident, High Peak Borough Council Leader, Cllr Anthony McKeown, said the council was ‘saddened’ and the council’s thoughts were with the deceased’s family and friends, and that the council was taking a full role in investigations to determine the cause.

The council has stated that reinstating the bungalow will provide affordable housing which would be let by the council and which will help address a need by providing suitable accommodation for older people. It aims to let the property to couples or individuals aged over 55 and the bungalow will be fitted with a carelink service.

The council has recommended the bungalow be ‘reinstated’ subject to conditions and the development control committee is expected to make a decision at a meeting on August 19.