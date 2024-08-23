Police issue update on incident that closed road near Chesterfield – after van struck by falling branch

By Tom Hardwick

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 12:53 BST
A van was hit by a falling branch along a route near Chesterfield this morning – and Derbyshire Police have now provided an update.

Derbyshire Police were called to Cemetery Lane in Staveley just before 7.00am today – to reports that a large branch had fallen on top of a van.

A force spokesperson said: “The road was closed while the area was cleared and the van was recovered. It re-opened just after 10.30am.

“The driver of the van suffered a cut to his arm, which is not believed to be serious.”

Storm Lilian has brought strong winds across Derbyshire today. Wirestone Lane, near Matlock, was left blocked after a tree fell onto the route this morning.

Train services running across the whole Northern network face being cancelled, delayed or revised today – with disruption expected until 2.00pm.

Due to severe weather throughout the day amid Storm Lilian, passengers were advised to avoid travelling if they can.

The incident saw Cemetery Lane closed for several hours this morning.

