Derbyshire Police were called to Cemetery Lane in Staveley just before 7.00am today – to reports that a large branch had fallen on top of a van.
A force spokesperson said: “The road was closed while the area was cleared and the van was recovered. It re-opened just after 10.30am.
“The driver of the van suffered a cut to his arm, which is not believed to be serious.”
Storm Lilian has brought strong winds across Derbyshire today. Wirestone Lane, near Matlock, was left blocked after a tree fell onto the route this morning.
Train services running across the whole Northern network face being cancelled, delayed or revised today – with disruption expected until 2.00pm.
Due to severe weather throughout the day amid Storm Lilian, passengers were advised to avoid travelling if they can.
