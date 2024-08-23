Chesterfield man to go on trial for “corrosive substance” incident which saw 35 homes evacuated
Robert Spinks, 51, entered not guilty pleas to charges of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a corrosive substance, and unlawful and malicious wounding when he appeared at Derby Crown Court on Monday.
Spinks’ appearance at the court comes following an incident which took place on July 19 at arounf 12.25am, when an assault was said to have taken place on Derby Road in Chesterfield.
During a previous hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court a prosecutor described how, following the assault which was said to have involved a corrosive substance, a witness helped an injured man who complained of having “burning skin” and then “dousing him with water” before calling 999 for further assistance from the authorities.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment but was later discharged and the defendant was then arrested under suspicion of a Section 18 wounding offence.
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that during a later search of a property on Kingsley Avenue, in Chesterfield, a number of “suspicious” items were discovered.
The incident led to thirty-five homes being evacuated as a safety precaution and a rest centre was established at Queens Park Leisure Centre for residents, however they were later allowed to return to their homes.
Spinks, of Kingsley Avenue, was remanded into custody in anticipation of his trial which is expected to begin on January 15, with a time estimate of three days.