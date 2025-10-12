Police issue update after bomb squad deployed and 50 homes evacuated in Derbyshire

Police have issued an update after bomb squad officers were deployed in Derbyshire and 50 houses were evacuated when ‘concerning items’ were uncovered at a property.

Derbyshire police have confirmed they have now lifted a cordon which was put in place at Horsley Woodhouse on Friday, after nearby properties were evacuated.

Following police attendance, concerns were raised about items in a shed at the property.

Church Lane was closed between the junctions of Stainsby Avenue and Calladine Lane and around 50 properties were evacuated.

The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Division attended and examined two sheds at the property due to concerns regarding their contents.

Items linked to lawfully held firearms were recovered and appropriately disposed of. Police say these presented no wider risk to the public.

A force spokesperson added: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death, and his next of kin have been made aware. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”