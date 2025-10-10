A road has been closed and houses evacuated after concerns around items found at a property in Horsley Woodhouse.

Church Lane in Horsley Woodhouse is closed from the junctions of Stainsby Avenue and Calladine Lane – and around 50 properties are currently being evacuated.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Division are attending the scene, however, we want to reassure the community that there is no risk to the public.

“The nearby primary school is not within the evacuation area and is still able to be accessed, however, parking may be busier than normal due to the closure.

“There is currently no indication as to how long the closure or evacuations will last and we will provide updates as and when we have them.”

