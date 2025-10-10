Photos show scene of incident after bomb squad deployed and 50 homes evacuated in Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Oct 2025, 14:36 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 16:41 BST
A bomb squad has been deployed in Derbyshire and 50 houses have been evacuated after ‘concerning items’ were uncovered at a property – and these photos show the scene of the incident.

A road has been closed and houses evacuated after concerns around items found at a property in Horsley Woodhouse.

Church Lane in Horsley Woodhouse is closed from the junctions of Stainsby Avenue and Calladine Lane – and around 50 properties are currently being evacuated.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Division are attending the scene, however, we want to reassure the community that there is no risk to the public.

“The nearby primary school is not within the evacuation area and is still able to be accessed, however, parking may be busier than normal due to the closure.

“There is currently no indication as to how long the closure or evacuations will last and we will provide updates as and when we have them.”

Around 50 homes have been evacuated.

1. Police incident

Around 50 homes have been evacuated. Photo: Brian Eyre

A road closure is currently in place.

2. Police incident

A road closure is currently in place. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Division were deployed to the scene.

3. Police incident

The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Division were deployed to the scene. Photo: Brian Eyre

