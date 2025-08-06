A man in his 40s has passed away and officers are attempting to locate a pair who helped him into a car in Derbyshire before his death.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace two people who helped a man who became unwell at Derby Lane, Normanton – who later passed away.

A force spokesperson said: “A man in his 40s became unwell on Monday, August 4 – and a number of members of the public stopped to help. He was later pronounced dead.

“An investigation into the incident is ongoing but at this stage there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances into the death.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who helped at the time, and in particular, two men who helped put the man into a Vauxhall Insignia car between 8.00pm and 8.30pm.”

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25*457690:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.