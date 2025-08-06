Police confirm death of man and launch appeal to find pair who helped him into car along Derbyshire street before he passed away
Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace two people who helped a man who became unwell at Derby Lane, Normanton – who later passed away.
A force spokesperson said: “A man in his 40s became unwell on Monday, August 4 – and a number of members of the public stopped to help. He was later pronounced dead.
“An investigation into the incident is ongoing but at this stage there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances into the death.
“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who helped at the time, and in particular, two men who helped put the man into a Vauxhall Insignia car between 8.00pm and 8.30pm.”
If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25*457690:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
