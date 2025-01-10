Police concerned for safety of missing teenager from Derbyshire town – who was last sighted 24 hours ago

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 16:23 GMT
Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing Derbyshire teenager amid concerns for her safety.

Derbyshire Police are concerned for the safety of missing teenager Mickayla from Alfreton, who has links to the Stonebroom area.

A force spokesperson said: “The 14-year-old was last seen at 3.35pm yesterday (Thursday, January 9) in the town.

“She was wearing a school uniform, a blue Nike coat, black Nike Air Force trainers and was carrying a black Nike bag.”

Any sightings of Mickayla should be reported to the police.
Any sightings of Mickayla should be reported to the police.

Anyone with any information about Mickayla’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 827-090125:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

