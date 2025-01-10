Police concerned for safety of missing teenager from Derbyshire town – who was last sighted 24 hours ago
Derbyshire Police are concerned for the safety of missing teenager Mickayla from Alfreton, who has links to the Stonebroom area.
A force spokesperson said: “The 14-year-old was last seen at 3.35pm yesterday (Thursday, January 9) in the town.
“She was wearing a school uniform, a blue Nike coat, black Nike Air Force trainers and was carrying a black Nike bag.”
Anyone with any information about Mickayla’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 827-090125:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
