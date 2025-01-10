Police concerned for safety of missing teenager from Derbyshire town – who was last sighted 24 hours ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing Derbyshire teenager amid concerns for her safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police are concerned for the safety of missing teenager Mickayla from Alfreton, who has links to the Stonebroom area.

A force spokesperson said: “The 14-year-old was last seen at 3.35pm yesterday (Thursday, January 9) in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was wearing a school uniform, a blue Nike coat, black Nike Air Force trainers and was carrying a black Nike bag.”

Any sightings of Mickayla should be reported to the police.

Anyone with any information about Mickayla’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 827-090125:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.