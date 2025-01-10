Car seized from dangerous Derbyshire driver who mounted pavement in bid to escape from police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers have seized a car following an incident in Derbyshire – which saw a driver “put members of the community in danger” by mounting the pavement to escape from the police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team have seized a vehicle – after an incident where a motorist mounted the pavement to avoid being stopped by officers.

A team spokesperson said: “If you fail to stop for the police, drive through a red light, mount the pavement and put members of the community in danger, the police will not stop until your vehicle is on the back of one of these.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the car that was seized by officers.

Any reports can be made to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.