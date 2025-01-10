Car seized from dangerous Derbyshire driver who mounted pavement in bid to escape from police
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team have seized a vehicle – after an incident where a motorist mounted the pavement to avoid being stopped by officers.
A team spokesperson said: “If you fail to stop for the police, drive through a red light, mount the pavement and put members of the community in danger, the police will not stop until your vehicle is on the back of one of these.”
READ THIS: 25 patients held in ambulances outside Chesterfield Royal Hospital during chilling conditions - due to a lack of bed capacity
Any reports can be made to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.