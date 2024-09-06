Police concerned for missing 14-year-old last seen in Derbyshire two days ago
Derbyshire Police are concerned for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah, who was last seen on Wednesday, September 4 at around 2pm.
She was last seen in Derby but has links to the West Midlands. Aaliyah is described as black, 5ft 6ins tall, of a slim build with dark brown long hair.
She was last seen wearing glasses, a black puffer jacket and a black, cream and pink dress.
READ THIS: Derbyshire villagers left 'shocked' as NE Derbyshire District Council continues to consider housing scheme on greenfield land
Anyone that has seen Aaliyah or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the force using one the following methods, quoting incident number 1323 of September 4:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.