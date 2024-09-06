Police concerned for missing 14-year-old last seen in Derbyshire two days ago

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing 14-year-old – who was last sighted in Derbyshire earlier this week.

Derbyshire Police are concerned for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah, who was last seen on Wednesday, September 4 at around 2pm.

She was last seen in Derby but has links to the West Midlands. Aaliyah is described as black, 5ft 6ins tall, of a slim build with dark brown long hair.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a black puffer jacket and a black, cream and pink dress.

Anyone that has seen Aaliyah or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the force using one the following methods, quoting incident number 1323 of September 4:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.