Worried residents have been ‘shocked’ to learn developers have been given more time to convince council planners of the merits of a controversial housing scheme for 180 homes on greenfield countryside near a village.

NE Derbyshire District Council’s planning committee agreed at a meeting on September 3 to a referral so the scheme can be further discussed which has delayed any decision over Rippon Homes Ltd’s planning application to build 180 homes with access, landscaping and infrastructure on land near Spindle Drive and Deerlands Road, at Wingerworth.

Council planning officers have already recommended the application be refused on the grounds it does not fall into the council’s Local Plan and it would result in a loss of biodiversity, and there have also been 155 objections during a consultation including concerns that any need for affordable housing in the area has already been met.

However, the planning committee agreed to refer the planning application so it can be further reviewed with a planning decision to be expected at a later date to allow further work and discussion over the issues of affordable housing and biodiversity.

Council planning officer Adrian Kirkham told the meeting: “The application has been with us for a number of months and we have tried to secure discussions over that time and have not had great success until recently.

“We have achieved that opportunity of discussing the matter with the applicant and he would like to address some of the outstanding matters. It may take a while to address these matters. We agreed to the referral and will bring the matter back in due course.”

Cllr Neil Baker is concerned about over-development in Wingerworth without additional infrastructure, flooding risks, as well as the scheme not complying with the council’s Local Plan and Neighbourhood Plan.

He stated: “Just to keep adding more and more houses in Wingerworth without any ‘uprating’ of the infrastructure, school places or other service provisions, seems to make no sense to me.

“Surface water run-off will be a major issue both during any site preparation, construction, and use of the site. Sadly, surface water run-off was not dealt with properly at the Ankerbold Road development in Tupton and as a result there was flooding.”

Cllr Baker told the meeting the referral has come as a shock to residents but Mr Kirkham explained it is the most appropriate way forward to address issues concerning affordable housing and the biodiversity net gain which the applicant wishes to resolve.

The proposed site includes seven hectares over two fields, pastures and hedgerows between Hockley Lane and Spindle Drive from Deerlands Road and it features planned access from Spindle Drive.

It is also outside the settlement development limits for Wingerworth and is within a secondary Area of Multiple Environmental Sensitivity, according to the council, which includes the most sensitive areas of landscape in North East Derbyshire.

The site was granted outline planning permission for residential development in 2018 on appeal but permission was not implemented as required and so the applicant is seeking consent for the previously approved scheme with an altered application which does not fit with the council’s current Local Plan.

Wingerworth Parish Council has objected to the scheme on the grounds the site is not in the Local Plan and that Wingerworth has already had more than its fair share of developments and the parish council believes it will pose a flooding risk and a strain on infrastructure, highways, schools and medical services.

Residents have also raised concerns including fears the scheme will pose a strain on schools and medical services, create traffic congestion, road safety issues, and mean the loss of green space and biodiversity.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has also said the scheme will mean a loss of at least five hectares of semi-natural grassland available for wildlife and a loss of habitat for grass snakes and foraging badgers.

But Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority, Yorkshire Water and the Coal Authority have raised no objections subject to conditions.

However, the county council’s flood team has proposed that sustainable urban drainage design features would be needed including swale channels to help move water.

The council has also outlined over £3m of potential financial contributions which would be requested from the applicant should planning permission be granted to support infrastructure including parks, education, hospital and health services.

It has estimated that 172 additional units of affordable housing are required each year over the next five years to meet affordable housing needs in the district and the applicant has proposed that 40 percent of the scheme’s homes would be for affordable housing.

However, council planning officers believe the scheme is not catering for the local need for smaller properties within Wingerworth and Tupton so they have argued the level of affordable housing proposed carries limited weight.

The council has also stated that the benefits of the proposal, namely the affordable housing, do not outweigh the impact of the harm to the countryside and the harm caused to biodiversity.

Planning officers have recommended the planning application be refused because it does not fall into the council’s Local Plan and it fails to meet any policy exceptions and if it went ahead it would result in a net loss of biodiversity and it would adversely impact the area’s ecology.

However, the planning committee has agreed to further discussions with the applicant to address issues surrounding affordable housing and biodiversity before making any final planning decision on the scheme.