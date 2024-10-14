Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on the A632 Matlock Road at the Span Carr crossroads, near Ashover – just before 7.30pm on Saturday, October 12.

A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved a Skoda Octavia and an Audi A5 and occurred at the crossroads with Alicehead Road and Birkin Lane. No-one suffered any serious injuries.”

A public meeting was held in Ashover back in May, with the Ashover Community Action Group (ACAG) campaigning for improved safety measures along the A632 – after four deaths on the route between August and December 2023.

Angela Boyack, 59, and her son Stephen Boyack, 22, tragically passed away after a collision on the A632 at Span Carr on December 9 2023. Billy Boyack – Angela’s husband and Stephen’s father – gave an emotional statement at the meeting, in which he called for measures to increase safety along the route.

ACAG urged Derbyshire County Council (DCC) to install average and fixed speed cameras along the A632, which connects Chesterfield and Matlock, as it passes through Ashover Ward.

At the time, Derbyshire County Council said they had been “leading in taking action in terms of additional road safety measures on the route.”

A spokesperson for DCC said they had reduced the speed limit along the route, and worked with the parish council to introduce flashing speed signs in Kelstedge. They added that, going forward, they would also prevent vegetation growth on the Wingerworth junction verges to increase visibility – making the crossroads a clearer change of environment.

