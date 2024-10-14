Teenager arrested on suspicion of two offences after attempting to flee from police in Derbyshire town
An 18-year-old male from Birmingham was arrested in Heanor yesterday (Sunday, October 13) by officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team.
A team spokesperson said: “Officers attended an address in Heanor following intelligence. The male inside decided he wasn't going to hang around to speak with officers and started jumping through gardens in a bid to escape.
“After a foot chase he was detained whilst hiding in a bush. A quantity of suspected class A drugs and cash were located.
”The male was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession with the intent to supply class A drugs.
“The investigation is ongoing and the male has since been released on bail, with strict conditions preventing him from entering Derbyshire.”