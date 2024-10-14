Teenager arrested on suspicion of two offences after attempting to flee from police in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 09:46 BST
A teenager who attempted to flee from the police was arrested in Derbyshire at the weekend – on suspicion of two offences.

An 18-year-old male from Birmingham was arrested in Heanor yesterday (Sunday, October 13) by officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team.

A team spokesperson said: “Officers attended an address in Heanor following intelligence. The male inside decided he wasn't going to hang around to speak with officers and started jumping through gardens in a bid to escape.

“After a foot chase he was detained whilst hiding in a bush. A quantity of suspected class A drugs and cash were located.

The teenager was arrested by officers in Heanor.The teenager was arrested by officers in Heanor.
”The male was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession with the intent to supply class A drugs.

“The investigation is ongoing and the male has since been released on bail, with strict conditions preventing him from entering Derbyshire.”

