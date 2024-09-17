Pictures show fire crews and police officers at scene of blaze along busy Chesterfield road

3 . Impact on nearby businesses

Prime Veterinary Practice, on Newbold Road, warned clients to allow extra time when travelling to the practice. They posted on Facebook: “Newbold Road near the Chesterfield Arms has been closed by emergency services. We kindly ask any clients travelling to the practice today allow extra time to get to us, if you are going to be late to your appointment please call us on 01246 236791.” Photo: Brian Eyre