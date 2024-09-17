Pictures show fire crews and police officers at scene of blaze along busy Chesterfield road

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 11:17 GMT
These photos show emergency services at the scene of a blaze along a busy Chesterfield road – with fire crews being deployed from across the county.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) are currently dealing with a fire in a commercial property on Newbold Road, Chesterfield.

READ THIS: Chesterfield pensioner scared he could be ‘homeless’ – as massive split tree hangs over his bungalow

These photos were taken from the scene of the incident this morning – and show both fire crews and police officers that were called to respond to the blaze.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Please keep windows and doors closed in the local area due to smoke from the fire.”

1. Residents urged to close windows and doors

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Please keep windows and doors closed in the local area due to smoke from the fire.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Crews from Matlock, Staveley and Clay Cross are in attendance – along with firefighters from Chesterfield with an aerial ladder platform.

2. Crews from across Derbyshire called to incident

Crews from Matlock, Staveley and Clay Cross are in attendance – along with firefighters from Chesterfield with an aerial ladder platform. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Prime Veterinary Practice, on Newbold Road, warned clients to allow extra time when travelling to the practice. They posted on Facebook: “Newbold Road near the Chesterfield Arms has been closed by emergency services. We kindly ask any clients travelling to the practice today allow extra time to get to us, if you are going to be late to your appointment please call us on 01246 236791.”

3. Impact on nearby businesses

Prime Veterinary Practice, on Newbold Road, warned clients to allow extra time when travelling to the practice. They posted on Facebook: “Newbold Road near the Chesterfield Arms has been closed by emergency services. We kindly ask any clients travelling to the practice today allow extra time to get to us, if you are going to be late to your appointment please call us on 01246 236791.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The incident has sparked a significant response from the emergency services.

4. Major response

The incident has sparked a significant response from the emergency services. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice