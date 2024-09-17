Pictures show fire crews and police officers at scene of blaze along busy Chesterfield road

These photos were taken from the scene of the incident this morning – and show both fire crews and police officers that were called to respond to the blaze.
1. Residents urged to close windows and doors
A DFRS spokesperson said: “Please keep windows and doors closed in the local area due to smoke from the fire.” Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Crews from across Derbyshire called to incident
Crews from Matlock, Staveley and Clay Cross are in attendance – along with firefighters from Chesterfield with an aerial ladder platform. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Impact on nearby businesses
Prime Veterinary Practice, on Newbold Road, warned clients to allow extra time when travelling to the practice. They posted on Facebook: “Newbold Road near the Chesterfield Arms has been closed by emergency services. We kindly ask any clients travelling to the practice today allow extra time to get to us, if you are going to be late to your appointment please call us on 01246 236791.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Major response
The incident has sparked a significant response from the emergency services. Photo: Brian Eyre
