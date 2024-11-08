Photos show police and bomb squad at scene of Derbyshire incident – as road reopens to motorists after mortars detonated

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 15:56 BST
These pictures show police officers and explosive experts at the scene of an incident in Derbyshire – which forced the closure of a road for several hours before two old mortars were detonated.

Makeney Road at Duffield Bridge in Duffield was closed by police after reports that two suspected munitions were found in the River Derwent at 10.50am today.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The road has now reopened. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended and detonated the devices, which appeared to have been old munitions, potentially mortars.

“Thank you to the member of the public, who had been magnet fishing at the time, for contacting us – and thank you for your patience while the road was closed.”

These photos were taken from the scene of the incident – and the full gallery can be found below.

The Bomb squad was called out to Makeney Road in Duffield this morning.

The Bomb squad was called out to Makeney Road in Duffield this morning.

Two old munitions were found in the River Derwent.

Two old munitions were found in the River Derwent.

Drivers were earlier urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes to complete their journeys.

Drivers were earlier urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes to complete their journeys.

Military personnel can be seen here at the scene.

Military personnel can be seen here at the scene.

