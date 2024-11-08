Makeney Road at Duffield Bridge in Duffield was closed by police after reports that two suspected munitions were found in the River Derwent at 10.50am today.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The road has now reopened. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended and detonated the devices, which appeared to have been old munitions, potentially mortars.
“Thank you to the member of the public, who had been magnet fishing at the time, for contacting us – and thank you for your patience while the road was closed.”
These photos were taken from the scene of the incident – and the full gallery can be found below.