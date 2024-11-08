A man was arrested in Derbyshire after a failed attempt to flee from the police – with a search uncovering a knife and a “large quantity of class A drugs.”

A plain clothed officer from the Erewash Crime Action Group was out on patrol yesterday (Thursday, November 8) when he saw two males acting suspiciously in Ilkeston.

A police spokesperson said: “After a foot chase he was able to detain one of the males for the purpose of a stop search.

“The 20-year-old from Nottingham was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a large quantity of Class A drugs and an illegal lock knife.

“Further searches were completed and a large quantity of cash and other items associated with drug supply were also seized. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

PC Ramshaw from Crime Action Group added: “We are continuing to work hard to target drug misuse, crime and anti-social behaviour, and to keep our communities safe. Stop and search powers help the police to tackle crime.

“It's targeted and intelligence-led and practised on people who are suspected of being involved in crime. We will always look to develop any information we receive about possible illegal drug activity and investigate further if appropriate.''