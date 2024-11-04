Face coverings banned in refurbished Derbyshire town market place - after a rise in nuisance and harassment

Amber Valley Borough Council has introduced a new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) aimed at reducing anti-social behaviour in Heanor.

The order, introduced under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, represents a combined approach by the council and Derbyshire Police following numerous complaints from the public and business owners in the town. The new order relates to the recently refurbished Heanor Market Place and surrounding areas, which have seen a rise in people causing nuisance and harassment.

The order, which bans non-religious face coverings such as masks, balaclavas and scarves, also gives police the power to request individuals to dismount from skateboards, scooters, e-bikes, hover boards and similar modes of transport if they are deemed to be riding in a malicious or dangerous manner. Groups of three or more people could be forced to disperse and banned from returning to the area within 48 hours if suspected of causing harassment, alarm or distress to others. Failure to comply with the order could lead to a fine of up to £1,000 or a fixed penalty notice of up to £100.

This is the first order to be made in Amber Valley that specifically deals with face coverings and anti-social behaviour caused by the use of e-bikes, scooters, and hover boards in a manner which is considered intimidating.

The newly installed signs in Heanor Market Place

Councillor Elaine Sherman, the Cabinet member for Community Safety at Amber Valley Borough Council, said: “The misuse of e-bikes and similar modes of transport have been causing distress and alarm in the town for some time and it has led to businesses and residents raising real concerns about their safety and quality of life, so something had to be done.

“Making this order demonstrates how the various agencies can work together to do all they can to improve behaviour in the town, and it shows that we are listening to what people say and responding accordingly.

“We’ve invested heavily in Heanor town centre and are committed to making it a better place to live and work. We refuse to let the disruptive behaviour of a minority spoil it for everyone else.”

Cllr Sherman added that the ban on face coverings that are designed to mask someone’s identity does not extend to those worn for religious, cultural or health reasons. Heanor, like many other town and city centres, already prohibits the drinking of alcohol in public open spaces.

Sergeant James Bowler, who leads the policing team in the town for Derbyshire Police, said: “We know that anti-social behaviour is a real issue for the community and one that is always high on the list of things raised when out on patrol. So, I know that this new order will be warmly welcomed by the people and businesses of Heanor.

“Officers, along with partners, have been carrying out dedicated anti-social behaviour patrols and interventions with identified offenders in recent months. We have seen 70 per cent of the 40 youths who have been taken through the Immediate Justice process, which sees them undertake reparative work, not offend since.

“We are clear that behaviour of the kind we have seen in the town centre is not in any way acceptable and we will take positive action against those who are behaving in this way.

“While we continue our proactive patrols, we also rely on the community contacting us so that we can direct our resources where they are most needed, so please continue to report incidents whenever they happen, as it is precisely these reports that gives the evidence to put orders such as this in place.”