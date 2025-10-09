Derbyshire rail passengers are facing significant delays this morning after a person was hit by a train.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) have reported that a person has been hit by a train between Derby and Uttoxeter – causing disruption to their trains on the Newark Castle/Derby/Crewe route. Emergency services are at the site of the collision and are currently investigating the incident. Trains cannot run through the area in between Uttoxeter and Derby in both directions.

As soon as the line is open again, EMR said their priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. EMR expect their advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 10.45am.

Rail passengers should continue to travel as originally planned, however, your journey may be delayed by 60 minutes – with EMR apologising for the disruption. EMR trains are likely to experience extended delays or alterations. You should use alternative routes which will be most comfortable and the quickest way to get where you need to be. Passengers do not need to worry about their ticket, as EMR have already made arrangements with other train companies for you to travel with your original ticket.

Your ticket can be used at no extra cost to travel via the following alternative routes:

To/from Crewe & Stoke-on-Trent:

From Crewe, you may travel to Stoke-on-Trent with Northern or London Northwestern Railway. You may then travel to Nuneaton with Avanti West Coast. Then change for services from Nuneaton to Leicester with Cross Country. You will need to change services once more towards Derby on East Midlands Railway services. It is likely to take between 90 minutes and two hours.

From Stoke-on-Trent, you may travel to Stockport on Northern Trains. Then change for services from Stockport to Sheffield using East Midlands Railway, TransPennine Express or Northern services. You will need to change services once more from Sheffield towards

Derby on East Midlands Railway services. It is likely to take between 90 minutes and two hours.

Bus replacement services have been sorted and will can be seen in all journey planners, and passengers can check their journey before they travel - https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/