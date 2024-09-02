Person hit by train between Chesterfield and Derby – with emergency services called to scene of incident

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 10:51 BST
A person was struck by a train travelling between Chesterfield and Derby – leading to significant disruption as emergency services attended the incident.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) reported that a person was struck by a train between Derby and Chesterfield at 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday, September 1).

Emergency services were called to the scene, and the incident led to disruption on EMR’s routes between Sheffield – London and Matlock – Nottingham.

British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.

