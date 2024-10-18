Mountain rescue team brings sheep to safety after it became stuck on cliff edge near Peak District beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sheep that became stuck on a cliff edge in the Peak District was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers.

Just after 4.20pm yesterday (Thursday, October 17), the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to bring a sheep to safety – after it became stuck on a ledge above Stanage Plantation.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “Team members set up a rope system back from the edge in order to access the ledge above the sheep. We left the lasso-the-sheep challenge to our newly qualified MCI mountaineering instructor, but he failed.

“We reverted to the trusted technique of distracting it (with both a stick and a sheepdog) from below whilst two team members lowered down to it and wrestled it in to the sheep rescue sack.

The sheep was successfully brought to safety. Credit: Edale MRT

"It was then quickly lowered to the floor uninjured where the farmer and his son checked it over and released it off back to graze. Thanks to Nick (farmer) and Will (his son) and also to the super helpful climbing community who spotted the sheep with their bouldering mats.

“As we finished that job we were informed about another young ewe further along the crag with a broken limb. A few of the team, plus the informant, assisted Nick and Will in catching that ewe and carrying it down in the sheep rescue sack to the car park.”

You can donate to support the work of the EMRT here.