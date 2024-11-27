Chesterfield residents are being warned that Saltergate in Chesterfield town centre is closed this afternoon, following multiple reports of a crash along the route.
Photos from the scene of the incident show a damaged police car along Saltergate, outside the former Royal Thai Cuisine restaurant at the junction with Glumangate.
This is a developing story that will be updated with any further details. Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment.
