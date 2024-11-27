Motorists warned after reports of crash along busy route in Chesterfield town centre – with photos showing damaged police car

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 12:27 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 13:09 BST
Drivers are being warned following several reports of a crash along a busy route in Chestefield town centre – with photos from the scene showing a damaged police car.

Chesterfield residents are being warned that Saltergate in Chesterfield town centre is closed this afternoon, following multiple reports of a crash along the route.

Photos from the scene of the incident show a damaged police car along Saltergate, outside the former Royal Thai Cuisine restaurant at the junction with Glumangate.

This is a developing story that will be updated with any further details. Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment.

A picture from the scene of the crash.

1. Saltergate

A picture from the scene of the crash. Photo: Ugc

