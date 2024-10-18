Man taken to hospital after fall from footbridge in Chesterfield - after road reopens at Horns Bridge Roundabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling from a footbridge in Chesterfield.

The A617 in Chesterfield has opened again – after being closed following reports of the emergency incident at Horns Bridge Roundabout.

Police were called at 12.30pm today. The man was taken to hospital and his family has been made aware.

A policespokesman said there was no third party involvement in the incident.

Drivers were being warned of delays this afternoon.

Derbyshire Police had closed the A617 in Chesterfield, between the Horns Bridge roundabout and the Lordsmill roundabout, earlier today.

Drivers were urged to use alternative routes and avoid the area.