Man in his 70s confirmed as casualty of plane crash in Chesterfield – as police launch appeal for footage

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 13:57 BST
Officers investigating a fatal light aircraft crash in Chesterfield are appealing for CCTV footage.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash off Sheepbridge Lane at Sheepbridge yesterday (Sunday, September 1).

The pilot, a man in his 70s, was the only person on board and died in the collision.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and a number of roads in the immediate area remain closed.

Anyone with footage of the crash is urged to contact the police.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has any CCTV footage of the plane, between 8.55am and 9.15am on Sunday, September 1.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*521057:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

