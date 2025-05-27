Man dies after being taken to hospital following crash between Nissan Juke and Vauxhall Mokka in Derbyshire
A man has sadly passed away in hospital after a collision between two cars in Derbyshire earlier today.
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that a man has died in hospital today after a crash along Church Street in Eckington.
A force spokesperson said: “We received reports of a collision in Church Street, Eckington at 11.00am today (Tuesday, May 27). The collision involved a Nissan Juke and a Vauxhall Mokka.
“The driver of the Nissan, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he later died. His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time. The driver of the Vauxhall suffered minor injuries.”
